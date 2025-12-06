Punjab & Haryana HC expansion plan: Project proposal has to come from high court admn: UT tells HC

The Chandigarh Administration on Friday told Punjab and Haryana high court that expansion plan prepared for high court complex has to come from the high court administration and role of the UT administration would come at a later stage- for granting approvals. UNESCO approval is mandatory as high court is part of the Capitol complex declared as a world heritage site in 2016. (HT File Photo)

Responding to the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) proposal of expediting tendering process, the Chandigarh administration superintending Engineer, Jigna K Sanghadia said that in 2014 when earlier expansion plan was conceptualized, it had come from the high court administration. Sanghadia also listed out 16 steps which are to be completed before issuing tenders for construction of the new complex.

The high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry was hearing a 2023 public interest litigation (PIL) by HC employees association secretary Vinod Dhatterwal, seeking the implementation of a holistic development plan, which envisages the setting up of multi-storey buildings to cater to the requirement of additional space.

As reported on November 22 in these columns, a high court-appointed committee has recommended the construction of four new blocks with 30-35 more court rooms on a 11.42 lakh square-feet area behind the heritage building designed by Le Corbusier, and an additional parking capacity on 11.17 lakh square feet at the Capitol Complex.

During the hearing senior advocate, Rupinder Khosla, appearing for the Bar sought immediate steps to avoid missing the December 31 deadline by which design of the complex is to be sent to UNESCO.

UNESCO approval is mandatory as high court is part of the Capitol complex declared as a world heritage site in 2016.

UT’s senior standing counsel, Amit Jhanji said that the plan required three major tasks and rest of the steps cited by UT are ancillary. These include the appointment of the consultant, completion of the heritage impact assessment, and securing clearance from the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee.

In his submissions, additional solicitor general, Satya Pal Jain said that neither the Chandigarh administration nor the Centre could violate the statutory procedure to avoid any problem at a later stage. However, specific directions for completion of the project in a certain manner could be issued by the high court on judicial side.

The bench while ending the hearing said that it would issue detailed directions for early completion of the project, which are awaited.