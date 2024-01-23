Punjab, Haryana soak in Ram fervour

Chandigarh : Immersed in devotion, people thronged temples, organised ‘shobha yatras’ and ‘langars’ at many places in Punjab and Haryana to celebrate the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday. Devotees lighting diyas and candles on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

People from all walks of life and political leaders cutting across party lines remained at the forefront to celebrate the much-awaited ceremony in Haryana. While “bhandaras” (community feast) and “hawans” (yajnas) were held across the state. Temples and religious and cultural organisations also made arrangements for live-streaming of the religious ceremony in Ayodhya.

Both urban as well as rural areas were decorated with flowers, flags and lights and ‘shobha yatras’ were undertaken in some cities.

500-yr wait comes to end: Khattar

“Sougandh hamari poori hui, mandir wahi banaya hai,” chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in Karnal, describing the Pran Pratishta (consecration) ceremony at Ram Temple, Ayodhya, as a promise fulfilled by the BJP.

Khattar was camping in Karneshwar Mahadev Mandir in Karnal where he attended the live telecast of the ceremony.

“The opposition used to mock us by saying mandir wahi banaenge lekin tareekh nahi btaenge (They will make the temple in Ayodhya but won’t let us know when). Now, here is the day that we are fortunate enough to witness this,” chief minister added.

Amid chants of Jai Shree Ram by the gathering, the chief minister danced with a child to celebrate the moment.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda also visited temples in Jhajjar and Rohtak.

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) national president Ajay Singh Chautala along with JJP general secretary Digvijay Chautala attended the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

In Rohtak and Hisar, citizens, mostly BJP workers, set up screens to live-stream the consecration ceremony from Ayodhya. In Hisar deputy speaker of Haryana assembly Ranbir Gangwa and in Fatehabad, cabinet minister Devender Babli took part in the celebration.

Across the state, people had set up ‘langar (community kitchen)’ and distributed sweets and food to people. In cities like Rohtak, Jhajjar, Hisar and Bhiwani, the streets were echoed with Jai Shree Ram slogans.

Live-streaming of Ram Temple event, ‘langars’ held in Punjab

From langars (community kitchens) to devotional programmes in temples, residents of Bathinda and adjoining districts of south Punjab celebrated the Ram Temple consecration ceremony with fervour.

Temple managements and community organisations arranged live-streaming of the event from Ayodhya.

Markets in various towns in the region were illuminated since Sunday to mark the occasion.

Volunteers of social organisations were seen distributing hot milk with snacks across Bathinda. Market associations also held community kitchens.

In Ferozepur, private schools remained closed. Temples were tastefully decorated and prayers were held on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

SAD, Cong leaders join celebrations

Amritsar wore a festive look with temples, including Durgiana Mandir, markets and houses illuminated to mark the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple.

Religious processions were taken out and havans were organised after which food was distributed at langars. The event was streamed live on big screens.

Sukhbir attends function at ex-minister’s house

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal partook of langar at a function organised by former minister Anil Joshi outside Ram Bagh.

People from all walks took part in the celebrations.

Rising above political differences, Congress Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa distributed sweets to people in the rural areas.

Festivities were also witnessed in the border areas, where religious processions were taken out.

(With inputs from Karnal, Rohtak, Bathinda and Amritsar)