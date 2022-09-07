Punjab has attracted ₹21,000-crore investments, says Anmol Gagan
The state government is working towards providing a seamless experience for the new industries and investors, said AnmolGagan, adding that the Punjab has attracted investment worth ₹21,000 crore
Punjab investment promotion, labour and tourism and culture minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Tuesday said the industry-friendly policies of the AAP government have attracted investment worth ₹21,000 crore in the state.
The minister, while addressing a session on ‘Promoting Industrial Growth and Investments in Punjab’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here, said that the influx of new industries and startups is expected to create more than 90,000 job opportunities in the state. “
The state government is working towards providing a seamless experience for the new industries and investors while setting up their businesses,” she said, highlighting the strength of the industrial environment in the state.
During the session, CII Punjab State Council formally presented its recommendations to the state government regarding the ‘New Industrial & Investment Policy 2022’ for the state. Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney shared a few suggestions to promote industrial growth in Punjab. He suggested establishing a focal point in the state in the public-private-partnership model. He also proposed giving impetus to the agri value chain and exploring international markets for giving a boost to agri exports.
Principal secretary, power, tourism and cultural affairs Tejveer Singh said that Punjab has huge potential and should strive to give an impetus to the tourism sector by attracting investments. Principal secretary, industries, commerce and investment promotion, Dilip Kumar shared that the draft of the new industrial policy is ready and is being shared with the industry and potential investors for review.
Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion CEO Kamal Kishor Yadav said the government is in the process of creating a policy in which proper aftercare for the industry will be taken care of, especially for investors from other states. Manvesh Sidhu, secretary, labour, Amit Thapar, chairman - CII Punjab and president, Ganga Acrowools Limited; Sachit Jain, past chairman, CII northern region and Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Vardhman Special Steels and Dr PJ Singh, Vice Chairman, CII Punjab State and Chairman & Managing Director, Tynor Orthotics Private Limited were also present
