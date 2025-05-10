Punjab: Hoshiarpur launches civil defence enrolment drive to tackle emergency

In light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Hoshiarpur administration has initiated a civil defence enrolment drive to enhance emergency preparedness. Deputy commissioner Aashika Jain on Friday said that the drive is open to citizens from all walks of life, including college and school students, NGO workers, and civil society members. Hoshiarpur deputy commissioner Aashika Jain (HT File)

Sub-divisional magistrates across the district have been directed to begin the enrolment process promptly. “This initiative will help us be better equipped to handle any challenges,” said Jain. She also advised owners of public venues like wedding halls and event spaces to discourage large gatherings, urging clients to limit or postpone events.

In related developments, Jalandhar DC Himanshu Aggarwal has banned the bursting of firecrackers, while DCs of Nawanshahr and Kapurthala—Ankurjeet Singh and Amit Kumar Panchal—have imposed a ban on hoarding essential commodities.