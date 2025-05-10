Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Hoshiarpur launches civil defence enrolment drive to tackle emergency

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 10, 2025 06:32 AM IST

The drive is open to citizens from all walks of life, including college and school students, NGO workers, and civil society members, the DC said.

In light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Hoshiarpur administration has initiated a civil defence enrolment drive to enhance emergency preparedness. Deputy commissioner Aashika Jain on Friday said that the drive is open to citizens from all walks of life, including college and school students, NGO workers, and civil society members.

Hoshiarpur deputy commissioner Aashika Jain (HT File)
Hoshiarpur deputy commissioner Aashika Jain (HT File)

Sub-divisional magistrates across the district have been directed to begin the enrolment process promptly. “This initiative will help us be better equipped to handle any challenges,” said Jain. She also advised owners of public venues like wedding halls and event spaces to discourage large gatherings, urging clients to limit or postpone events.

In related developments, Jalandhar DC Himanshu Aggarwal has banned the bursting of firecrackers, while DCs of Nawanshahr and Kapurthala—Ankurjeet Singh and Amit Kumar Panchal—have imposed a ban on hoarding essential commodities.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Hoshiarpur launches civil defence enrolment drive to tackle emergency
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On