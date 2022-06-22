Punjab IAS officer arrested for graft booked under Arms Act
A day after the Punjab Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VB) arrested Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Sanjay Popli in a bribery case, he was on Tuesday booked under the Arms Act upon recovery of 73 live cartridges from his official residence in Chandigarh.
According to sources, when VB officials raided Popli’s house on Tuesday, they found 41 cartridges of 7.65 mm, two of 32 bore and 30 of .22 rifle. A case has been registered against him at the police station in Sector 11, Chandigarh.
Meanwhile, Popli, who was presently posted as the director, pensions, and the alleged conduit, Sandeep Wats, were produced in the district court, Mohali, on Tuesday, which sent them to four-day police remand.
According to the VB, the arrests were made on the basis of a complaint filed by a Karnal-based government contractor, Sanjay Kumar, against Popli and Wats, accusing them of demanding a 1% kickback for clearance of bills for tenders allotted for laying a sewerage pipeline at Nawanshahr. Popli was posted as the chief executive officer of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board while Wats was posted as the assistant secretary in the board at the time of the incident in January this year.
The VB officials told the district court that they have started scrutinising all tenders and payments of the board when Popli was heading it and is also investigating two other complaints against him.
45 officials held for graft: Punjab govt
The Punjab government on Tuesday claimed that chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation has in a short span arrested 45 government servants for corruption.
In a statement, the state government claimed that on the basis of complaints lodged through the anti-corruption helpline, the Punjab Police have registered 28 FIRs against corrupt officers/officials and other offenders.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics