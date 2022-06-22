Punjab IAS officer arrested for graft booked under Arms Act

A day after the Punjab Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VB) arrested Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Sanjay Popli in a bribery case, he was on Tuesday booked under the Arms Act upon recovery of 73 live cartridges from his official residence in Chandigarh.

According to sources, when VB officials raided Popli’s house on Tuesday, they found 41 cartridges of 7.65 mm, two of 32 bore and 30 of .22 rifle. A case has been registered against him at the police station in Sector 11, Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Popli, who was presently posted as the director, pensions, and the alleged conduit, Sandeep Wats, were produced in the district court, Mohali, on Tuesday, which sent them to four-day police remand.

According to the VB, the arrests were made on the basis of a complaint filed by a Karnal-based government contractor, Sanjay Kumar, against Popli and Wats, accusing them of demanding a 1% kickback for clearance of bills for tenders allotted for laying a sewerage pipeline at Nawanshahr. Popli was posted as the chief executive officer of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board while Wats was posted as the assistant secretary in the board at the time of the incident in January this year.

The VB officials told the district court that they have started scrutinising all tenders and payments of the board when Popli was heading it and is also investigating two other complaints against him.

45 officials held for graft: Punjab govt

The Punjab government on Tuesday claimed that chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation has in a short span arrested 45 government servants for corruption.

In a statement, the state government claimed that on the basis of complaints lodged through the anti-corruption helpline, the Punjab Police have registered 28 FIRs against corrupt officers/officials and other offenders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON