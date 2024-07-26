Punjab ‘ignored’ in budget, will boycott Niti Aayog meet: Mann

Jalandhar: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said he will boycott the Niti Aayog meeting, alleging that Punjab was “ignored” in the Union budget. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said he will boycott the Niti Aayog meeting, alleging that Punjab was “ignored” in the Union budget.

The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27.

Mann also slammed the BJP-led NDA government for withholding the state’s funds, including rural development fund (RDF) and those under the National Health Mission (NHM).

At least four chief ministers, including three from the Congress, have decided to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting in protest against what they perceive as a “discriminatory” Union budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23.

Addressing the media, Mann, who was in Jalandhar on a two-day visit, said: “Punjab should have been given the special status. But the situation is such that Punjab’s rights have also not been given. That is why we will boycott the Niti Aayog meeting in which all the chief ministers have been called by the prime minister on July 27.”

“What would Niti Aayog offer to the state when there was no mention of Punjab in the Union budget. I have attended Niti Aayog meeting twice in the past, but not even a single penny was given to Punjab,” Mann added.

He said Punjab was being deliberately targeted by the Union government despite its colossal contribution in the freedom struggle, making the country self-reliant in food and securing international borders.

“We know their intention. They have withheld our rural development National Health Mission funds worth ₹10,000 crore. They do not give state’s share in the GST. Whenever they need to deduct any funds, they do it from Punjab’s funds. Then what will we do there (Niti Ayog meeting),” he said.

“Punjab is seeking its legitimate financial right. It’s not begging before the Centre. We are not asking for new funds, we want the Centre to clear our arrears of RDF and NHM,” Mann said.

Mann said if special package could be given to other states, then why not Punjab? “I have a long list of instances where the Union government had discriminated against Punjab. We are sure that the Niti Aayog would not give a single penny even if I attend the meeting,” the CM said.

Terming the Union budget as “kursi bachao budget”, Mann accused the central government of political vendetta against the non-BJP ruled states. Ridiculing the “unprecedented” facilities and budget allocation to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, the CM said the Modi-led government was just trying to save its future by blatantly ignoring other states.

The CM emphasised that Punjab shares a 532km International border with Pakistan and has always stood for the nation’s interest. But the Union government has blocked roads and imposed a burden on the state, he added.

CM takes dig at guv over visits to border areas

Targeting Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit, Mann said though the governor holds a constitutional post, he is taking out roadshows and attending public functions in border areas of the state. Purohit should go to educational institutions for inauguration of seminars.

Purohit is on a 3-day tour to border areas of the state.

“Meri adhi sarkar le jande ne” (He takes half of my government whenever he goes on such visits). Both the chief secretary and DGP were with him for past three days. He (governor) should stop interfering in Punjab government affairs and stop making statements of giving funds to villages during his visits,” Mann said.

He added that the governor should understand the difference between elected and selected.

“Since he (Purohit) is elder to me, I request him to maintain cordial relations with us. He should refrain from creating an atmosphere of conflict, given the constitutional nature of his post,” Mann said.

SAD flays CM’s decision

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) flayed chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s decision to boycott the Niti Aayog meeting, saying it would be suicidal in the interests of the state.

In a statement, senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said: “This is an opportunity to elaborate the need for state-specific schemes. It is also an opportunity to spell out Punjab’s special needs and convince the Aayog to make appropriate recommendations to the Union government,” he added.

Cheema said instead of taking a pro-Punjab decision and attending the meeting, Mann had chosen to play politics and join the Congress bandwagon and boycott it.

Asserting that this decision did not have any justification, the SAD leader said: “It is surprising that before taking such a drastic step the chief minister neither took the Vidhan Sabha into confidence nor did he consult the political parties of the state”.