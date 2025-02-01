Menu Explore
Punjab ignored yet again in Union budget, says CM Bhagwant Mann

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 01, 2025 03:24 PM IST

Chief minister criticises Centre for not announcing MSP for crops or any package for the state’s industry.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed disappointment over the Union Budget on Saturday, claiming that the border state has been ignored once again and not given anything.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed disappointment over the Union Budget on Saturday, saying the border state had been ignored yet again. (Ht file photo)
Describing it as an “election budget”, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said it only made announcements for Bihar.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth budget in Parliament.

Reacting to the budget, Mann posted on X: “The Union government has not given anything to the farmers and youngsters of Punjab.”

The chief minister criticised the Centre for not announcing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops or any package for the state’s industry. “The Centre has neither given an MSP to farmers on their crops nor has the state been given any package for any industry. Punjab has not been given anything that can improve its economy and future,” he said.

“This budget is only an election budget, in which there are announcements only for the state of Bihar,” Mann said.

“Once again, the central government has treated Punjab and Punjabis unfairly. However, we will ensure that Punjab stands on its own feet through our own efforts,” he added.

