Punjab: Illegal arms racket busted, 7 held in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Nov 02, 2024 08:16 AM IST

Sharing operation details, commissioner of police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting swiftly on a secret information about illegal weapons being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh and are being supplied to criminal elements in the state.

Amritsar police dismantled an interstate illegal weapons smuggling module linked to USA-based Dilpreet Singh with the arrest of seven operatives and recovered 12 pistols along with 16 magazines and 23 live cartridges from their possession, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.

The DGP said that further investigations are on to trace the other people involved in the module and more arrests are expected in the coming days. (HT File)

Those arrested have been identified as Karanjeet Singh alias Dhanni, Jashandeep Singh alias Maya alias Chillar, Ishmeet Singh alias Rishu, Amritpal Singh alias Spura and Dilpreet Singh alias Dil, all residents of Chheharta, Amritsar; Varinder Singh alias Ravi and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Baba Bakala Sahib in Amritsar.

Yadav said that preliminary investigations revealed that the module was providing logistical support to various gangs by procuring weapons from Madhya Pradesh. The probe also revealed that accused Karanjeet Dhanni along with his brother Jashandeep Singh and Ishmeet brought weapon consignments from Madhya Pradesh to further deliver them to different persons on the instructions by USA-based Dilpreet Singh, he added.

Sharing operation details, commissioner of police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting swiftly on a secret information about illegal weapons being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh and are being supplied to criminal elements in the state, police teams from Islamabad Police Station and CIA staff-2 under the supervision of DCP Investigation Harpreet Singh Mander launched a special operation and apprehended the accused from the area of Chheharta and Baba Bakala.

In this regard an FIR was registered on Tuesday under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

