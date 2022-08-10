Punjab Inter-District Cricket tournament: Ludhiana pulls off win over Patiala, lifts trophy

The district U-16 cricket team lifted the Punjab Inter-District Cricket tournament trophy after defeating Patiala by 87 runs in the final test match held at Yadvinder Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on Wednesday.

The Ludhiana team had a poor start after losing the toss as it wrapped at 107 runs in 52.1 overs.

In reply, Patiala managed to take the lead and scored 229 runs in 113.2 overs.

Making a strong comeback in the second innings, Ludhiana scored 298 runs in 113.2 overs with the help of a special individual innings of 182 runs by Armaan Walia. He faced 343 deliveries in 447 minutes, hitting a total of 25 fours.

Khushmeet Singh and Vyom Chug took three wickets each against Ludhiana.

However, the Patiala team which seemingly had an upper hand in the match collapsed at 89 runs in 51.1 overs after Anmoljit Singh’s furious balling claimed six wickets for Ludhiana.

Shabd Tangri also pitched in with three wickets against Patiala.

Anmoljit Singh was declared the Man-of-the-Match for claiming ten wickets in the match.

Ludhiana won the third championship organised by the Punjab Cricket Association this year after U-23 men, U-19 women championships.