Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
Punjab: Jawan in Pak custody, BSF lodges protest with Rangers

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi/amritsar
Apr 30, 2025 05:10 AM IST

Earlier such inadvertent crossings on either side were resolved quickly, but this time the Pakistani side has remained “non-committal” on the whereabouts and the date of return of constable Purnam Kumar Shaw

The Border Security Force (BSF) has lodged a protest with Pakistan Rangers in the case of apprehension of a jawan a week back after he had mistakenly crossed the international border in Punjab, official sources said on Tuesday.

Officials said that the jawan is understood to have been moved to a Rangers’ base along the Lahore-Amritsar sector and may be handed over to the BSF soon. (HT File)
Earlier such inadvertent crossings on either side were resolved quickly, but this time the Pakistani side has remained “non-committal” on the whereabouts and the date of return of constable Purnam Kumar Shaw of the 24th battalion which could be due to rising India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam attack, they said.

At the same time, officials also maintained that the jawan is understood to have been moved to a Rangers’ base along the Lahore-Amritsar sector and may be handed over to the BSF soon.

The border force has also instituted an inquiry over Shaw’s capture by Rangers on April 23. Officials said a protest note was sent to a sector commander of Pakistan Rangers and they remained “non-committal” on the whereabouts and the date of return of the jawan. About 4-5 flag meetings have taken place between the two sides but there is no final word on his return.

The Rangers have maintained a stoic silence and have neither issued a protest note nor communicated about his condition, they said.

Social media handles from Pakistan had issued pictures of Shaw last week where he was seen blindfolded and sitting in a vehicle and standing under a tree with his rifle, magazine with bullets, belt and other belongings kept on the ground, according to officials.

The jawan was part of the ‘Kisan Guard’ that was deployed for the protection of Indian farmers who till their land near the border fence and the trooper apparently “miscalculated” the alignment of the border and stepped on the other side to rest under a nearby tree from where he was apprehended by the Rangers, officials said.

Shaw’s pregnant wife and son reached Punjab on Monday and met senior officers of his unit who assured her that he would be back soon.

“Efforts are on to secure his release,” a senior officer said. Sahu hails from Rishra in Hooghly district of West Bengal.

