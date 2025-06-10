Punjab: Legalising marijuana to combat synthetic drugs addiction warrants debate: Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday once again batted for having a debate on legalising the use of marijuana to combat synthetic drug addiction in the state. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (HT File)

Accepted the challenge of the finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema of conducting a dope test of the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, Warring regretted that Cheema, instead of taking the issue seriously, was trying to politicise it and resort to the blame game.

“I welcome his suggestion. Let me ask, why dope tests only of the Akali and Congress leaders, why not the AAP leaders also?” he asked, suggesting that there should be periodical dope tests of all political leaders and it should include liquor also.

The PCC president suggested bringing in legislation to enforce periodical dope tests on every leader and public representative.

Warring said during his interaction with people of Lambi and Muktsar areas, he was told that people get poppy husk from licensed vends in bordering Rajasthan, and thus, there are very few takers for ‘synthetic drugs.’

“It is an accepted fact that poppy husk is less dangerous than synthetic drugs. Drug addiction is a reality, and to finish it is a challenging task. Merely registering 9,000 cases or demolishing a few houses of petty peddlers is not going to solve the problem”, he added.

He pointed out that Canada and several states in the US have legalised marijuana. “Why can’t there be a debate about allowing traditional drugs like poppy in India,” he asked.