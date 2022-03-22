Punjab logs 12 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
Chandigarh : Punjab on Monday reported 12 fresh Covid cases taking the infection count to 7,58,942, according to a medical bulletin.
With one Covid-related fatality, the death toll in the state has reached 17,738. The state’s positivity rate has also come down to 0.12%, the bulletin said.
Fazilka, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar registered two cases each.
With 50 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,41,029.
Active cases in the state have also come down to 175, the bulletin said.
A total of 27,842 people were vaccinated against Covid in the state on Monday.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
