Punjab logs 184 more Covid deaths, 8,494 new cases

Punjab on Thursday reported 184 more Covid-related fatalities taking the death toll to 11,297. The infection tally in the state reached 4,75,949 with 8,494 people testing positive for the virus, according to a medical bulletin released by the state government.

Ludhiana and Sangrur districts alone reported 48 deaths. The state also registered the highest single-day recoveries with 8,237 people being discharged from hospitals, taking the number of those cured to 3,84,702. The number of active cases dropped from 79,963 on Wednesday to 79,950.

Twenty-five deaths were reported from Ludhiana, 23 from Sangrur, 17 from Patiala, 15 from Muktsar, 12 from Bathinda and 10 each from Amritsar, Fazilka and Jalandhar.

Ludhiana, which continues to register the maximum number of cases in the state, reported 1,335 infections, followed by 991 in Mohali, 877 in Bathinda and 577 in Jalandhar, among daily fresh cases.

There are 429 critical Covid patients who are on ventilator support while 9,619 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 80,01,745 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

The state’s positivity rate on Thursday was 12.85%. Mohali with 24.65% of positivity rate topped the list, followed by 22.21% in Mansa, 21.09% in Bathinda, 16.85% in Faridkot, 16.13% in Kapurthala and 14.60% and 14.16% in Ferozepur.