Punjab logs 32 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

The Covid tally in Punjab rose to 6,01,971 on Thursday with 32 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 16,538 after one more person succumbed to the infection, according to a medical bulletin.

Five fatalities, which were not reported earlier, were added to the death toll, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported seven, followed by five in Hoshiarpur and four in Jalandhar.

The number of active cases was 234.

The state recorded a positivity rate of 0.11%.

Twenty people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,199, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,49,32,493 samples have been collected for testing in the state so far of which 29,400 were tested on Thursday. A total of 1,30,277 vaccine doses were administered in a day, the bulletin said.