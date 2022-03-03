Punjab logs 60 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Chandigarh : Punjab on Wednesday reported 60 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 7,58,196, according to a medical bulletin.

With one Covid-related fatality, the death toll in the state has reached 17,716. According to the bulletin, the state’s positivity rate came down to 0.53%.

Among districts, Ludhiana and Mohali reported nine cases each, followed by seven in Pathankot and six in Patiala, the bulletin said.

With 161 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,39,969. Active cases in the state have also come down to 510, the bulletin said.

A total of 53,128 people were vaccinated on Wednesday.