Punjab logs two more deaths, 32 fresh cases

Chandigarh Two more Covid-related fatalities were recorded on Friday in Punjab that took the death toll to 16,437, while 32 new cases pushed the infection tally to 6,00,745, according to a medical bulletin
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:59 AM IST

Chandigarh

Two more Covid-related fatalities were recorded on Friday in Punjab that took the death toll to 16,437, while 32 new cases pushed the infection tally to 6,00,745, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 351, it said.

Of the new cases, six were reported from Hoshiarpur followed by four each in Pathankot and Mohali, the bulletin said.

Thirty people recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 5,83,957, according to the bulletin.

Story Saved
