Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa writes to Guv, calls for ED, judicial probe into ‘AAP party fund scam’

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 20, 2025 07:04 AM IST

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has urged Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria for an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or a high court judge is essential, especially since the scandal involves high-ranking officials, including state power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, and his close associates within the PSPCL

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has urged Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria for an enforcement directorate or judicial probe into Aam Aadmi Party’s alleged ‘party fund scam’.

Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa said members of PSEB engineers’ association have exposed the AAP party fund scam, which needs to be probed in a fair and transparent manner. (HT File)
Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa said members of PSEB engineers' association have exposed the AAP party fund scam, which needs to be probed in a fair and transparent manner. (HT File)

“I write to you with grave concern regarding the alarming allegations of corruption and extortion perpetrated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government. The party misused government machinery to extort party funds from Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials,” he wrote to the governor.

He said members of PSEB engineers’ association have exposed the scam, through a letter dated February 6, 2025, and it needs to be considered seriously.

“An inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or a high court judge is essential, especially since the scandal involves high-ranking officials, including state power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, and his close associates within the PSPCL.”

Following this disclosure, an engineer was arrested by the Punjab vigilance department.

