Punjab: Ludhiana woman killed, 2 hurt in highway crash near Barnala

A 35-year-old woman died and two others were injured when two cars collided on the Barnala-Ludhiana highway near Wazidke Kalan village on Monday. A case has been registered and a probe is on. (HT)

According to Gurmel Singh, station house officer of Thuliwal police station, one car was travelling from Ludhiana to Barnala while the other was heading from Barnala to Ludhiana. Gurleen Kaur, a resident of Dugri village who was driving the car toward Barnala, reportedly lost control of her vehicle, causing the fatal crash.

“Gurleen sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the Barnala civil hospital by an SSF team, but doctors declared her dead on arrival,” Singh said.

“Two other people travelling in another car sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Barnala,” the SHO added.

The SHO said further investigation into the accident is underway. “A case has been registered and a probe is on.”