Punjab: Making state drug free by May 31: Accountability down to SHO-level will be fixed, says DGP

Punjab police chief on Tuesday issued an ultimatum to district police chiefs and other field officers to bring the availability of drugs to zero by May 31 or accountability of all officers down to SHO-level will be fixed. Punjab police director general of police Gaurav Yadav. (HT File)

Chairing a high-level meeting of all the range inspector generals of police, deputy inspector generals (IGPs/DIGs), commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav asked the officers to make a ‘foolproof’ plan to wipe out the drugs from the state.

The development comes after the DGP on Monday set an ambitious target to end the drug menace by May 31 and directed all senior officers to firm up plans to cut narcotic supply lines effectively.

The DGP asked seniors to fix the accountability of all the officers down to the station house officer (SHO)-level.

“Post May 31, the performance of all the officers will be assessed with the help of professional parameters, intelligence and feedback from the public. After the survey, officers who did good work will be rewarded, while punishments will be given to the officers found deficient,” the DGP said.

The DGP was accompanied by Special DGP (Internal Security) RN Dhoke, ADGP Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Nilabh Kishore and ADGP (Law and Order) Naresh Arora.

“We have taken several important decisions during the meeting including fixing the accountability of the officers. Every officer including CPs/SSPs, DSPs and SHOs will be held responsible and accountable in their own respective areas for failing to wipe out drugs from the streets,” Yadav said.

The DGP, however, clarified that the focus of the police is not a figure-based target, but to completely break the drug supply chains across the state.

“CPs/SSPs have already been directed to trace forward and backward linkages of the cases being registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and take the cases to logical conclusion by exposing complete networks”, he added.

The three-hour-long meeting took place in two parts -- the review of district-wise performance including the number of FIRs, achievements and gaps was discussed with the respective range IGPs/DIGs and CPs/SSPs in the first part, while in the second part, field officers were asked to present their plan to eradicate drugs from their respective districts by May 31.

“Various mechanisms and techniques to go after ‘big fish’ and how to track them by leveraging the use of technology as a force multiplier were discussed. With criminals using advanced techniques and virtual numbers to evade arrest, we have devised a strategy to catch such criminals using technical and human intelligence,” Yadav added.

He said that Punjab Police has been giving special focus on the 755 identified drug hotspots with repeated targeted and effective cordon and search operations.

“Special focus would be given on prisons as it is apprehended that drug smuggler run their rackets from inside the jails,” he added.

Meanwhile, the May 31 deadline has put the rank and file of police in a tizzy with many questioning the achievability of the desired results.

“This will certainly put unnecessary pressure on the officers in the field and this campaign may end on number game and blaming juniors,” a senior IPS official added.

Meanwhile, as the ongoing ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign completed 60 days, police have arrested 7,889 drug smugglers after registering 4,930 FIRs under the NDPS Act since March 1, and recovered 325 kg heroin, 100 quintals poppy husk, 157 kg opium, 95 kg ganja, 21.89 lakh narcotic pills and ₹8.09 crore cash from their possession.