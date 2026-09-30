Punjab: Masked men shoot sewadar at Sangrur gurdwara; 3 arrested

Four masked men attacked two sleeping sewadars at a residential area of a local gurdwara at Badrukhan village in Sangrur district during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The Longowal police have registered an FIR against unidentified individuals under Sections 331(7), 109, 115(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alongside Section 25 of the Arms Act. (HT File)

According to the FIR, one of the sewadars, Ajaib Singh, said that the incident occurred around 1am when the assailants overpowered him and attempted to tie him up. When Ajaib raised the alarm, fellow sewadar Jaswant Singh rushed to his rescue. The assailants opened fire, hitting Jaswant in the chest, before fleeing as villagers gathered.

Sarpanch Randeep Singh alleged the attack was a deliberate attempt to disrupt peace. He announced that villagers would initiate night patrols and warned that those responsible would not be spared.

The Longowal police have registered an FIR against unidentified individuals under Sections 331(7), 109, 115(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alongside Section 25 of the Arms Act.

Sangrur superintendent of police (SP) Sukhamrit Singh said the injured sewadar was shifted to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, where his condition is stable.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police Ravjot Kaur Grewal said the police traced and arrested the accused within 12 hours. She noted that the accused arrived with the intention of robbery, which ultimately failed. According to her, three of the accused—identified as Sarabjit Singh alias Sarba, Jagsir Singh alias Seera, and Gurjit Singh alias Babbi—have been arrested, while the fourth one, Gagandeep Singh, remains at large. The police recovered two pistols, six live cartridges, and the car used in the crime.

She said that Sarba and Babbi served as sewadars at Arisar Gurdwara. “Since both gurdwaras share a common mukh sewadar, the accused were familiar with the Badrukhan Gurdwara premises. They attempted a robbery there but failed when the victims cried out for help,” she said. She added that Jagsir has two FIRs registered against him.