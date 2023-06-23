Punjab meets all-time high power demand of 15,000 MW

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) met record power demand of over 15,000 MW for the first time in history. With scorching temperatures and eight-hour power supply dedicated to the agriculture sector, the state witnessed an all-time high demand of 15,151 MW. This surpasses the previous record of 14,207 MW, recorded during the paddy season, by 6.6%.

The hot and humid weather, coupled with the ongoing agricultural activities, contributed to the surge in power consumption.

To fulfill the escalating demand, Punjab drew 8,826 MW from the northern grid, while the state’s own gross generation reached 6,205 MW during the peak demand period. All seven available thermal units in the state sector were operational, along with the private sector thermal units. Additionally, three of four Ranjit Sagar units were functioning at the time of maximum demand.

Over the past days, power demand has been steadily rising, and PSPCL has consistently met the growing needs of the state. Just a day before, Punjab’s power demand reached 14,962 MW, with a supply of 3,331 lakh units. To bridge the demand-supply gap, PSPCL procured an additional 214 lakh units. Even during the evening, the demand remained high at 14,377 MW.

To ensure an uninterrupted power supply, PSPCL has strategically managed its coal stock.