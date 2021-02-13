Punjab Municipal Elections 2021: All you need to know

The Punjab Municipal Election 2021 will be held on Sunday, February 14, when polling will be conducted for 117 urban local bodies, which includes 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats and eight municipal corporations. Officials have said 9,222 candidates will be contesting, including 2,832 Independents, 2,037 from Congress, 1,606 from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 1,569 from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and 1,003 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Here is all you need to know about the 2021 Punjab Municipal Election

1. The voting will start at 8am and conclude at 4pm.

2. Votes will be counted on February 17 and the results will be declared immediately afterwards.

3. The candidates will be fighting for eight municipal corporations. These include Bathinda Municipal Corporation, Batala Municipal Corporation, Mohali SAS Nagar Municipal Corporation, Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation, Moga Municipal Corporation, Pathankot Municipal Corporation, Abohar Municipal Corporation and Kapurthala Municipal Corporation.

4. The state election commission has appointed 145 returning officers and 145 assistant returning officers to conduct the polls.

5. The state election commission has said 400 members would be elected to the eight municipal corporations and 1,902 members would be elected to the 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

6. Under the instructions of the government, 50% reservation has been given to women in the urban local body elections.

7. There are 39,15,280 registered voters, including 20,49,777 men and 18,65,354 women voters, for the local body polls. There are also 149 transgender voters eligible to vote in the municipal polls.

8. The four main parties in the election are the BJP, AAP, Congress and Akali Dal.

9. The AAP and Congress have been predicted to do better than the BJP and the Akali Dal due to the people's sentiments over the farm laws and farmers' protests.

10. The farmers' protests will play a significant role in the polls as was evident by the demand for the farmer riding tractor logo among independent candidates. The BJP and Akali Dal which initially supported the laws are predicted to have a hard time due to that while the Congress and AAP are predicted to do well since they supported the farmers from the very beginning.

