Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
Punjab needs special grants: AAP MP

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 27, 2024 08:42 AM IST

Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Sahney welcomes the provision of ₹1.48 lakh crore for skilling and employment, stating that one crore youth will be given internship in private companies.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Sahney on Friday reiterated his demand regarding special grants and a sizeable share from the budgetary provision of 1.5-lakh-crore interest-free loan for 50 years to states.

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney
Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney

Participating in a discussion, he claimed that the budget had special provisions for some states, but it was “disheartening to note that Punjab did not get anything”. He also said the required members to form a farmer producer organisation (FPO) should be 100 instead of 300, “only then this initiative will get success and FPOs will become farmer producer companies”.

He welcomed the provision of 1.48 lakh crore for skilling and employment, stating that one crore youth will be given internship in private companies. “However, a stipend of 5,000 per month is less. Skilling should also be linked with jobs,” he added. He also demanded that the Agniveer scheme be reviewed and at least 50% Agniveers be absorbed into paramilitary forces, like CISF, RAF, CRPF or state police.

