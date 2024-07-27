Punjab needs special grants: AAP MP

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Sahney on Friday reiterated his demand regarding special grants and a sizeable share from the budgetary provision of ₹1.5-lakh-crore interest-free loan for 50 years to states. Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney

Participating in a discussion, he claimed that the budget had special provisions for some states, but it was “disheartening to note that Punjab did not get anything”. He also said the required members to form a farmer producer organisation (FPO) should be 100 instead of 300, “only then this initiative will get success and FPOs will become farmer producer companies”.

He welcomed the provision of ₹1.48 lakh crore for skilling and employment, stating that one crore youth will be given internship in private companies. “However, a stipend of ₹5,000 per month is less. Skilling should also be linked with jobs,” he added. He also demanded that the Agniveer scheme be reviewed and at least 50% Agniveers be absorbed into paramilitary forces, like CISF, RAF, CRPF or state police.