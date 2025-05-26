Punjab: New canal minor to irrigate 65k acres in 55 villages: Goyal

Minister for water resources Barinder Kumar Goyal on Sunday inaugurated new canal minor no 3, which will connect 55 villages in the Lehra and Shutrana constituencies to canal water. Punjab cabinet minister Barinder Kumar Goyal (HT File)

“Completed at a cost of ₹50 crores, the initiative addresses a five-decade-long demand of the residents who had been deprived of consistent canal water supply,” the minister said.

According to the minister, the project, which is over 85km long, was completed in a record six months, with the work starting in December 2024. “The water-carrying capacity of the minor has increased by 1.5 times, and it will benefit 65,000 acres of land in 55 villages of Lehra and Shutrana constituencies,” he said.

Goyal alleged that the BJP-led central government is attempting to infringe upon Punjab’s water rights.

“Punjab has no conflict with Haryana or any other state, but any forceful attempt to seize Punjab’s water resources would not be tolerated,” the minister said.

The minister clarified that Punjab will provide water to Haryana as per its share, but “it will not compromise on its rights.”