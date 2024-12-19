Punjab: NIA files chargesheets against two aides of Khalistani terrorist Landa

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two key aides of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, of the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) outfit in a Punjab terror conspiracy case. The accused were identified by the NIA as members of a terror gang formed by foreign-based Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh. (HT File)

Jaspreet Singh, alias Jass, of Punjab’s Ferozepur district and Baljeet Singh, alias Rana Bhai, of Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district were chargesheeted on Tuesday before the NIA special court in Mohali.

The accused were identified by the NIA as members of a terror gang formed by foreign-based Khalistani terrorist Landa.

NIA investigations revealed that Jaspreet was an important on-ground operative of Landa and his associate Pattu Khaira, while Baljeet was involved in supplying weapons to members of the Landa gang and other gangsters.

The investigation also found that Jaspreet was involved in Landa’s drug smuggling and extortion network aimed at generating funds for the BKI. Meanwhile, Baljeet was manufacturing weapons locally and using social media platforms to supply them to operatives of the Landa gang.

“Baljeet was one of the various weapons suppliers with whom the terrorists had tied up across the country for the supply of arms and ammunition,” the NIA said.

The NIA has seized various arms, ammunition, narcotics, drug money, digital devices, and other incriminating materials from the accused.