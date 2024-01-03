close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Oil tanker catches fire on flyover near Khanna bus stand

Punjab: Oil tanker catches fire on flyover near Khanna bus stand

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 03, 2024 03:54 PM IST

A fire broke out on a flyover near Khanna bus stand after an oil tanker hit the divider. No injuries were reported. Videos of the incident went viral on social media.

A massive fire broke out on the flyover near Khanna bus stand when an oil tanker hit the divider and overturned on Wednesday afternoon. The driver and cleaner of the tanker escaped unhurt.

A video grab of the fire spreading on the flyover near Khanna bus stand after an oil tanker hit the divider and overturned on Wednesday afternoon.
Khanna senior superintendent of police Amneet Kondal said that the authorities received information at 12.30pm that the oil tanker had caught fire after hitting the divider on the national highway.

Five fire tenders along with civil and police administration reached the spot.

Videos of the incident were shared widely on social media.

