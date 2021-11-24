Punjab Open Ladies Championship: Shalini Sheoran, Diya Brar tied in lead

Shalini Sheoran and Diya Brar are tied for the gross score of 79 followed by Sakshi Mehta and Mehar Nigger tied at 81 in the gold division on Day one of the three-day 27th Punjab Open Ladies Championship at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Tuesday.

In the silver division, Tripti Kaur grabbed the lead with a gross score of 92 followed by Shubra Mishra with a score of 81. In the bronze division, Navina Kahai took lead with a gross score of 105 followed by Nirmaljit Dhillon with a score of 109.

Earlier, Arvind Bajaj, captain, Chandigarh Golf Club, did the ceremonial tee-off. Former India number one, Shiraz Singh, was the first one to tee-off. There were 86 players, 31 in gold division (1-18 handicap), 45 in silver division (19-24 handicap) and 10 in bronze division (26-30 handicap). Eight-year-old Ojaswini Saraswat and the senior-most Gurbrinder Johl, 84, were also seen in action on Day One. Over 100 golfers are taking part in the championship.