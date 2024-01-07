close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Over 31k mutation cases resolved at special camps

Punjab: Over 31k mutation cases resolved at special camps

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 07, 2024 07:38 AM IST

He said that he had personally visited some camps at Hoshiarpur, Phagwara, Phillaur, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana East and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Tehsils to inspect the progress.

As many as 31,538 pending mutation cases were resolved at special camps held in tehsils and sub-tehsils across the state on Saturday, revealed revenue minister Bram Shanker Jimpa. He said that he had personally visited some camps at Hoshiarpur, Phagwara, Phillaur, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana East and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Tehsils to inspect the progress.

As many as 31,538 pending mutation cases were resolved at special camps held in tehsils and sub-tehsils across the state on Saturday, revealed revenue minister Bram Shanker Jimpa. (HT File)
As many as 31,538 pending mutation cases were resolved at special camps held in tehsils and sub-tehsils across the state on Saturday, revealed revenue minister Bram Shanker Jimpa. (HT File)

Abohar MLA for introducing local produce in mid-day meals

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Ferozepur Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar said that the Aam Aadmi Party government should consider introducing local produce, such as kinnow, in mid-day meals. “The Punjab government is going to introduce bananas in mid-day meals. They should also look at local crops/fruits, such as kinnow, carrot, which grow in abundance in Abohar. Such crops can be explored based on their nutritional value. This will also help farmers get fair price and go a long way in crop diversification,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out