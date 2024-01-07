Punjab: Over 31k mutation cases resolved at special camps

As many as 31,538 pending mutation cases were resolved at special camps held in tehsils and sub-tehsils across the state on Saturday, revealed revenue minister Bram Shanker Jimpa. He said that he had personally visited some camps at Hoshiarpur, Phagwara, Phillaur, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana East and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Tehsils to inspect the progress. As many as 31,538 pending mutation cases were resolved at special camps held in tehsils and sub-tehsils across the state on Saturday, revealed revenue minister Bram Shanker Jimpa. (HT File)

