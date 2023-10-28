News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Police, BSF recover 1.6-kg heroin from field in Ferozepur

Punjab Police, BSF recover 1.6-kg heroin from field in Ferozepur

Oct 28, 2023 03:09 PM IST

A suspected drone was intercepted near Gatti Mattar village in Ferozepur district on Friday night. The seizure was made on Saturday morning.

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force and Punjab Police recovered 1.6 kg of heroin in Ferozepur district on Saturday.

Border Security Force personnel and police conducted a joint search operation near Gatti Matar village in Ferozepur district on Saturday. (HT file photo)
A BSF spokesperson said a suspected drone was intercepted near Gatti Mattar village in Ferozepur district on Friday night. The seizure was made on Saturday when a joint search operation with Punjab Police was conducted. Two packets of the contraband weighing a total of 1.6kg, wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, was found in a field of the village.

The seizure comes a day after the BSF foiled a similar bid of narcotics smuggling using a drone and recovered 3kg of heroin near Mastgarh village in the border district of Tarn Taran.

