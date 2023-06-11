Punjab Police crackdown on gambling: 40 FIRs registered, over 46,610 seized

As many as 40 FIRs were registered and ₹46,610 seized during a Punjab Police crackdown on illegal lottery practices and gambling (dara-satta) across the state on Saturday. As many as 40 FIRs were registered and ₹ 46,610 seized during a Punjab Police crackdown on illegal lottery practices and gambling (dara-satta) across the state on Saturday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The operation was carried out on the directions of Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said the operation was conducted across the state in a synchronised manner from 10am to 3pm.

All the commissoners of police and senior superintendents of police were asked to depute station house officers (SHOS)/additional SHOs of each police station to raid and check people against whom more than two cases of Gambling Act have been registered in the last five years, he said.

As many as 285 police teams, involving 1,500 police personnel, raided over 500 premises and at least 110 persons involved in illegal lotteries and 434 persons involved in darra-satta were checked during a day-long operation carried out in all 28 police districts of the state.

The Special DGP said that police teams have also registered 40 first information reports (FIRs) after recovering ₹46,610 from their possession.

He said that the intent to carry out this operation was to keep a vigil on illegal lottery operators and gamblers. Such raids would continue in future, he added.