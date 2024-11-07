Punjab Police file seven challans against realtor Bajwa in Mohali court

Managing director of Sunny Enclave housing project, Jarnail Singh Bajwa, is set to face a series of trials as NRI police wing, Mohali, has submitted challans against him in seven separate cases of cheating and property fraud. Bajwa was arrested on August 29 after the high court summoned Punjab DGP, seeking details of cases registered against the developer and the status of the probe. (HT File Photo)

The challans were submitted in the court of judicial magistrate first class Kirandeep Singh, Mohali, and the copies of the same were handed over to the accused produced in the said court from Ropar jail.

It is noteworthy that Bajwa has the most number of FIRs registered against him among city-based developers. Out of total 56 FIRs registered against him in Punjab, over 35 are registered in Mohali.

