Punjab Police inspector caught accepting bribe in Moga's Dharamkot

Punjab Police inspector caught accepting bribe in Moga’s Dharamkot

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 06, 2023 03:03 PM IST

Punjab vigilance bureau laid trap and caught inspector Gurwinder Singh Bhullar taking the last instalment of ₹80,000 bribe to recover stolen truck from thieves

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Friday caught inspector Gurwinder Singh Bhullar, who is posted as the station house officer of Dharamkot police station in Moga district, red-handed while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of 10,000.

The Punjab vigilance bureau on Friday caught inspector Gurwinder Singh Bhullar, who is posted as the station house officer of Dharamkot police station in Moga district, red-handed while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. (HT file photo)
The Punjab vigilance bureau on Friday caught inspector Gurwinder Singh Bhullar, who is posted as the station house officer of Dharamkot police station in Moga district, red-handed while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of 10,000. (HT file photo)

VB Ferozepur range SSP Gurmeet Singh said that a team led by deputy superintendent of police Raj Kumar Sama arrested the inspector on the complaint of Sukhwinder Singh of Nurpur Hakima in Moga.

The complainant said that his truck was stolen and when he gave information about the thieves, Bhullar demanded 1 lakh as bribe to recover the vehicle.

A deal was struck at 80,000. A sum of 50,000 was given in advance and later the complainant gave 20,000 as bribe to the Dharamkot station house officer. But before giving the third instalment of 10,000 as bribe, Sukhwinder filed the complaint with the VB at Ferozepur.

“The VB team laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed in the presence of two official witnesses while taking 10,000 as bribe from the complainant,” he added.

A case was registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

