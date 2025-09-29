Punjab Police launch helpline for organised crime victims

Amid the alarming rise in threat calls, the Punjab Police have launched a dedicated, toll-free helpline 1800-330-1100 for the public to anonymously report organised crimes, including intimidation, extortion and gangster-related activities. To ensure the helpline’s effectiveness, the DGP made a trial call to 1800-330-1100 during the inauguration and interacted with the representative to understand the working of the new system.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday launched the helpline, which will be managed by Punjab Police’s anti-gangster task force (AGTF) to provide citizens a direct and confidential channel to report organised crime.

Calls to the helpline will be taken up independently by specialised AGTF officers, who will personally handle the matters and coordinate with the district police, if required

In his video message to the public, the top cop assured that every piece of information received on this helpline will be treated with the highest level of confidentiality and the identities of callers will be protected. He appealed to the people of Punjab to save the number, report any such incidents without any fear or hesitation and join the police in their mission to build a safer state.

“This helpline is a powerful tool for the public to directly assist the police. Reports received here will trigger immediate and coordinated action,” said the DGP, while emphasising that the helpline was centrally monitored under the direct supervision of AGTF additional director general of police (ADGP) Promod Ban to ensure effective and prompt follow-up on every lead.