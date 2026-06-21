Punjab Police SIT summons Sampla, others in Behbal Kalan police firing case

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing case related to sacrilege incidents has summoned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister Vijay Sampla, former Faridkot deputy commissioner Malwinder Singh Jaggi and former officer on special duty (OSD) to the then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal Gagandeep Singh Brar. Sampla has been asked to appear before the SIT at the Punjab Armed Police headquarters in Jalandhar on June 22. (HT File)

Sampla has been asked to appear before the SIT at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters in Jalandhar on June 22. He has been served a notice under Section 179(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The reasons for summoning the former Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment have not been disclosed.

Sampla is going to be first BJP leader who has been summoned in the case related to sacrilege and subsequent police firing on Sikh protesters in which two youths were killed.

People familiar with the matter said the SIT is revisiting several aspects of the long-pending investigation and is recording statements of individuals whose roles or representations in the case were either not examined or probed in detail during the earlier investigations.

Officials believe the fresh statements could help establish additional links in the sequence of events surrounding the sacrilege incidents and the subsequent police firing in Behbal Kalan.