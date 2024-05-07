Punjab poll schedule out: Filing of nominations to start today

Chandigarh : Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Sibin C on Monday announced the Lok Sabha election schedule for the state. Sibin C said that the gazette notification for the elections will be issued on May 7 and the last date for filing nominations is May 14 and scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 15.

Sibin C said that the gazette notification for the elections will be issued on May 7 and the last date for filing nominations is May 14 and scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 15.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Candidates can withdraw their nominations till May 17 he added. The counting of votes polled in the country, including Punjab, will be done on June 4. The last date for completion of elections is June 6 and the polling will be held from 7am to 6pm.

He said that except for the public holiday, nomination papers can be filed with the deputy commissioners-cum-returning officers of the constituencies from 11.00 am to 3.00 pm from May 7 to 14

He said that lord Parshuram Jayanti (May 10) is not a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Therefore, the nomination papers can be filled with the returning officer on that day.

He said May 11 will be a second Saturday and May 12 being a Sunday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Therefore, nomination papers will not be filled on these two days.

The CEO said the model code of conduct will remain in force till June 6.