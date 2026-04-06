Punjab: Previous governments failed to serve people, says Mann

Launching a scathing attack on the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday charged the previous governments with patronising corruption and drugs. He accused them of promoting nepotism and criminal elements in politics. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during a public rally at Jaito, Faridkot, on Sunday. (@BhagwantMann X)

Addressing a gathering in Faridkot’s Jaito after unveiling ₹28.68-crore projects, including one for upgrading the community health centre into a 30-bed hospital, the CM highlighted the sacrilege incidents and the police firing in Bargari village in 2015 when the SAD was in power in the state. “The Akalis and the Congress were running Punjab like a family enterprise and abusing government power to suit their personal political goals,” he said.

He highlighted the AAP government’s welfare initiatives, such as ₹10 lakh medical insurance, free power and overhauling the education sector.

“We have provided free electricity to 90% households, over 65,000 jobs without corruption, improved roads, closed toll plazas saving ₹70 lakh daily and strengthened infrastructure,” he said.

To flag off 100 PRTC buses on April 6

The CM will flag off 100 buses of the PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) on April 6. Punjab finance and transport minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “Punjab is making a capital investment of approximately ₹125 crore to procure a total of 100 midibuses and 309 ordinary ones which will be inducted in a phased manner. PRTC is also hiring 254 more ordinary buses under the Kilometer Scheme.”

The minister further shared an ambitious expansion plan for PUNBUS. “The government is slated to add a staggering 606 buses to the PUNBUS fleet overall. This extensive plan includes 387 new buses to be added directly to the fleet. Furthermore, under the Kilometer Scheme, PUNBUS will be introducing 19 Volvo buses, 100 HVAC buses and 100 ordinary buses,” he added.