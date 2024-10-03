Punjab: Protesting farmers block rail traffic, train movement hit

The movement of several trains was affected across Punjab and parts of Haryana on Thursday after farmers blocked rail traffic as part of their two-hour ‘rail roko’ protest in support of their demands, including justice in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Stranded passengers at Amritsar railway station as farmers blocked rail tracks across Punjab from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm on Thursday as part of their protest against the central government, seeking justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident of 2021 and MSP legal guarantee among other demands. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The protest, organised by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, began at 12.30 pm.

It marked the third anniversary of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in 2021 during a demonstration against the now-repealed three farm laws.

The protesting farmers also demanded a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) on crops, loan waiver, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, and punishment of those responsible for the Lakhimpur Kheri incident among others.

Farmers blocking a rail track and raising slogans during their protest against the central government at Devi Dass Pura near Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

In Amritsar, farmers squatted on the Amritsar-Delhi rail track near the Manawala railway station. Officials said several trains between the two cities had to be diverted.

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) convener Sarwan Singh Pandher demanded justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and accused both the state and the central governments of adopting an indifferent approach towards farmers by not paying heed to their long-pending demands.

He said the farmers were demanding the immediate release of pending arrears of sugarcane growers and a guarantee on MSP.

The SKM and the KMM are spearheading the Delhi Chalo march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands which include that the Centre should give a legal guarantee for MSP on crops.

The protesting farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 when their march was stopped by the security forces.

In Hoshiarpur, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba) workers led by their state vice-president Gurwinder Singh squatted at the railroad crossing in Mandiala village on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar rail track.

A passenger train en route to Jalandhar from Hoshiarpur was halted at Nasrala railway station, said officials.

Several members of the Kisan Mazdoor Hitkari Sabha marched from the grain market to the railway station in Bhangala in Jalandhar district, where they staged a ‘dharna’ on the Jalandhar-Jammu rail section.

Their protest caused a goods train en route to Pathankot to halt at Mukerian railway station.

Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, led by district president Paramjit Singh Bhulla, also staged a ‘dharna’ on the rail track at Tanda station, while those from the Ganna Sangharsh Committee held a sit-in at Dasuya railway station platform.

In Ludhiana, farmers sat on rail tracks at Sahnewal and Phillaur railway stations. Due to the protest, the Durg-Udhampur and New Delhi-Lohian Khas express trains were halted at Ludhiana railway station.

The Amarpali-Katiyar Express and Indore-Katra Express were stopped at Khanna and Doraha railway stations, said officials.

(With inputs from HTC, Ferozepur)