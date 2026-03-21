Punjab: Rain triggers rare March chill across region

Rain lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday, leading to a sharp drop in mercury. Commuters on their way amid rain, in Jalandhar on Friday. (HT Photo)

The maximum dropped by nearly 7–10 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT. Ambala, Panchkula, Narnaul, Rohtak, Mohali, Patiala, and Rupnagar were among the places which received rain in the two states.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 20.3°C.

Experts at the climate change and agricultural meteorology department of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, said March 19 recorded one of the lowest maximum temperatures in five decades.

“The temperature dipped to 20.2°C—making it the coldest March day in the past 56 years. The previous lowest maximum for the month was 20.7°C recorded in 1976,” said PK Kingra, meteorological department head at PAU.

Kingra said that based on records maintained since 1970, this was an exceptionally rare weather event, “indicating a significant deviation from normal weather patterns.”

The MeT said the cool spell is likely to persist. “Another feeble western disturbance is expected to impact the region in the coming days, which may keep temperatures below normal and prevent any immediate rise in daytime temperatures. Under its influence, light to moderate rain is likely at isolated locations on March 22, 23, 25 and 26, while weather is expected to remain dry on March 21 and 24,” the forecast said.

The maximum temperature at Yamunanagar fell by 11°C compared to Thursday.

Mercury meter

Punjab

SBS Nagar 19 deg C

Mohali 19 deg C

Rupnagar 19.4 deg C

Patiala 20.3 deg C

Hoshiarpur 20.6 deg C

Haryana

Yamunanagar 18.2 deg C

Karnal 18.3 deg C

Ambala 18.5 deg C

Sonipat 20.9 deg C

Gurgaon 21.1 deg C