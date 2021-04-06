Punjab records 72 Covid deaths in a day, highest this year

Amid Covid-19 infection resurge, Punjab on Monday witnessed 72 Covid-related death, which is the highest deaths in a day this year, even as 2,692 fresh cases were reported. Before this, the highest deaths in a day had occurred on March 28 when 69 people lost their lives.

Maximum 11 deaths were reported in Hoshiarpur, followed by eight fatalities each in Gurdaspur and Ludhiana, seven each in Jalandhar and Kapurthala, six in SBS Nagar, five each in Amritsar and SAS Nagar, four each in Patiala and Ferozepur, two in Fatehgarh Sahib and one each in Barnala, Muktsar, Pathankot, Sangrur and Tarn Taran.

As per the media bulletin of the state government, maximum 452 cases were reported in SAS Nagar, followed by 390 in Ludhiana, 370 in Jalandhar, 202 in Amritsar, 195 in Hoshiarpur, 177 in Patiala, 142 in Kapurthala, 112 in Bathinda, 98 in Gurdaspur, 85 in Tarn Taran, 84 in Faridkot, 73 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 54 in Sangrur, 41 in SBS Nagar, 39 in Ropar, 35 each in Pathankot and Barnala, 34 in Moga, 30 in Mansa and 22 in Ferozepur.

Meanwhile, as many as 2,515 persons were discharged after recovering from the virus on Monday.

Meet vaccination, testing targets: Sidhu to civil surgeons

Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday directed all the civil surgeons to ensure that Covid-19 vaccination, sampling and testing targets are met. He said besides the vaccination centres at hospitals, mobile vaccination camps are also being organised at pre-determined locations. He said 6,51,363 people vaccinated with the first dose those are above 45 years, and about 6,536 people have got both the doses.

Expressing concern over the increase in Covid cases, he said that there was 2.9% positivity rate has been recorded from Feb 27 to March 5 whereas it increased to 7.9% between March 27 to April 2. He appealed to the people to get themselves tested as soon as the symptoms develop.