Punjab: Relative among two held for making ₹2-cr extortion call to elderly NRI couple

Days after an elderly NRI couple received a ₹2 crore extortion call from a person claiming to be associated with gangster Goldy Brar, Jalandhar police arrested two, including the couple’s relative, for the crime. Complainant Baljinder Kaur had told police that her husband, Pavittar Singh, had got a call from an unknown international number on March 12. The caller had sought ₹2 crore within 10 days, threatening of serious consequences if the demand was not met. (Shutterstock)

Complainant Baljinder Kaur had told police that her husband, Pavittar Singh, had got a call from an unknown international number on March 12. The caller had sought ₹2 crore within 10 days, threatening of serious consequences if the demand was not met.

Later, on March 21, her son Ranjit Singh, who resides abroad, also received a similar call and a WhatsApp message. The extortionists demanded ₹1.5 crore within a day, stating that they would open fire outside their house in Shankar village if the amount was not paid.

Superintendent of police (SP) Vineet Ahlawat said the caller seemed to have a lot of inside information and had mentioned the victims’ property and vehicle details during the call.

During the course of the investigation, police zeroed in on the victims’ relative Teerath Singh, who also stayed abroad and had returned to India with his family in February. “The accused, Teerath, has a well-established transport business abroad but took to crime due to greed for money,” said the SP.

As per information, Teerath got in touch with a taxi driver, identified as Jashandeep Singh alias Jashan of SBS Nagar’s Dharmkot village, and hatched a conspiracy to seek ₹1.25 crore extortion amount, out of which the latter was to get ₹25 lakh.

A case has been registered against the duo under Sections 308(5) (extortion) and 3(5) (common Intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Nakodar police station.