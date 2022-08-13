Punjab releases 100 crore for cane farmers

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday released the pending payment to the tune of ₹100 crore to the sugarcane farmers and said that his government was committed towards payment of all farmer dues. Giving details, the chief minister said that ₹295.60 crores was the total pending arrears of sugarcane farmers which had to be paid by the government or cooperative sugar mills in the state.

He said that out of this ₹100 crore was paid by the government on July 29 this year. Bhagwant Mann said that the remaining arrears of sugarcane farmers were ₹195.60 crore and he had promised the farmers that out of this ₹100 crore will be paid by August 15 this year and the remaining ₹95.60 cores will be cleared by September 7. Subsequently, the Chief Minister said that Aam Aadmi Government has released ₹100 crore as payment to the sugarcane farmers on Thursday and the same has been deposited in the accounts of the sugarcane farmers, he added. He said that the state government is committed to clear all the pending arrears of government and cooperative sugar mills will be paid by September 7. Bhagwant Mann reiterated that even the private sugar mills, except Phagwara sugar mill, have assured that they will pay their arrears of farmers by September 7.

The chief minister said that with the payment of ₹100 crore, the Cooperative Sugar Mills in the state have already paid ₹526.27 crore to the sugarcane farmers out of total sugarcane arrears of ₹619.62 crores. Bhagwant Mann said that this payment relates to the season 2021-22 and state government is making sincere efforts to ensure that pending payments to the farmers are made soon. He further said that the state government is duty bound to safeguard the interests of the food growers of the state.