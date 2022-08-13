Punjab releases ₹100 crore for cane farmers
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday released the pending payment to the tune of ₹100 crore to the sugarcane farmers and said that his government was committed towards payment of all farmer dues. Giving details, the chief minister said that ₹295.60 crores was the total pending arrears of sugarcane farmers which had to be paid by the government or cooperative sugar mills in the state.
He said that out of this ₹100 crore was paid by the government on July 29 this year. Bhagwant Mann said that the remaining arrears of sugarcane farmers were ₹195.60 crore and he had promised the farmers that out of this ₹100 crore will be paid by August 15 this year and the remaining ₹95.60 cores will be cleared by September 7. Subsequently, the Chief Minister said that Aam Aadmi Government has released ₹100 crore as payment to the sugarcane farmers on Thursday and the same has been deposited in the accounts of the sugarcane farmers, he added. He said that the state government is committed to clear all the pending arrears of government and cooperative sugar mills will be paid by September 7. Bhagwant Mann reiterated that even the private sugar mills, except Phagwara sugar mill, have assured that they will pay their arrears of farmers by September 7.
The chief minister said that with the payment of ₹100 crore, the Cooperative Sugar Mills in the state have already paid ₹526.27 crore to the sugarcane farmers out of total sugarcane arrears of ₹619.62 crores. Bhagwant Mann said that this payment relates to the season 2021-22 and state government is making sincere efforts to ensure that pending payments to the farmers are made soon. He further said that the state government is duty bound to safeguard the interests of the food growers of the state.
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
