Punjab reports 57 new cases, 3 more deaths

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:31 AM IST

Punjab on Friday reported 57 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 5,99,365, while three more deaths took the toll to 16,312, according to a medical bulletin.

The deaths were reported from Faridkot, Ludhiana and Pathankot. The toll includes eight fatalities, which were not reported earlier, according to the bulletin.

There are 473 active cases in the state. Of the new cases, Ludhiana reported 13, followed by Mohali (8), and Jalandhar (7).

With 41 recoveries, the number of cured people in the state reached 5,82,580, it said.

