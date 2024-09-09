Punjab: Retd sessions judge, former tehsildar among six booked by Jalandhar police in attempt to murder case

A retired sessions judge, former tehsildar and three Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) were among six booked on the charges of attempt to murder by Jalandhar police after a firing incident at the residence of a Jalandhar-based advocate, officials said. Gurmohan Singh in his complaint said that he was threatened over a phone call on August 18 not to contest a property dispute case for his friend Amarpreet Singh Aulakh against Balraj Pal and his children. (HT File)

The case has been registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 324 (mischief), 3(5) (common intention), 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other sections of the Arms Act at Division no 4 police station, Jalandhar on the complaint the advocate, who is representing a client in a disputed property case.

The accused have been identified as Balraj Pal Dosanjh, her son Latinder Singh, her daughter Nishwant Dosanjh, all Canada-based NRIs, Kishore Kumar, retired sessions judge, Manohar Lal, retired tehsildar, and one Money Dhillon and two unidentified persons.

The complainant Gurmohan Singh in his complaint said that he has been a legal practitioner for the past 20 years and was contesting a property dispute case for his friend Amarpreet Singh Aulakh against accused Balraj Pal and his children for the past three months

The complaint received a call on August 18 from a foreign number in which the caller identified himself as Money Dhillon and threatened him not to contest this case on Aulakh’s behalf.

“The caller threatened him with dire consequences if he continued to represent his client,” the FIR stated.

Gurmohan said a written complaint regarding the call was submitted to police on the same day.

The complainant further told the police that accused Kishore and Manohar had struck a deal for the disputed land with Dosanjh and wanted to end the case in court.

“On September 8, when the complainant was present at his house, unidentified person(s) opened fire at his house at around 8:20 pm. Minutes after the incident, he again received a call from a foreign number in which the caller again threatened him that if didn’t stop contesting the case, they would kill him on September 10 at his chamber in the local court,” the FIR added.

The complainant alleged that the former judge and executive official were allegedly working in connivance with the other accused and were trying to intimidate him by firing at his residence.