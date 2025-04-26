Menu Explore
Punjab: Sacked woman cop’s aide sent to judicial custody in drugs case

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Apr 26, 2025 09:56 AM IST

Bathinda Canal Colony station house officer (SHO) Harjiwan Singh told reporters that no major recovery could be made during the accused's police remand. "His residence in Sirsa was searched during the custodial remand. Probe is still on as the court sent Balwinder to jail," he said.

Balwinder Singh, an aide of dismissed senior constable Amandeep Kaur who was caught with 17.7 gm heroin on April 2, was sent to judicial remand after his three-day police custody ended on Friday.

Balwinder had been arrested from Zirakpur earlier this week and questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in Bathinda. (HT File)
Balwinder had been arrested from Zirakpur earlier this week and questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in Bathinda.

Bathinda Canal Colony station house officer (SHO) Harjiwan Singh told reporters that no major recovery could be made during the accused’s police remand. “His residence in Sirsa was searched during the custodial remand. Probe is still on as the court sent Balwinder to jail,” he said.

Balwinder had been arrested from Zirakpur earlier this week and questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in Bathinda.

