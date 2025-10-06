Punjab: SIT to probe undertrial’s escape from Bathinda jail

A four-member special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to analyse the lapses after an undertrial escaped from the high-security Bathinda Central Jail on September 27. Though the escapee was later arrested in Rajasthan, officials said the jailbreak by a petty criminal sent the state officials into a tizzy as the jail houses dreaded criminals and it is under strict vigil. It also features a special “dead zone” with no mobile phone connectivity within a 2-km radius. DSP (city-2) Sarabjit Singh says there has been no evidence about involvement of any jail staff member.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), prisons, Arun Pal Singh on Sunday said a team led by RK Arora, an inspector general (IG)-rank officer of the department of prisons, would look into aspects under which a burglary accused slipped out of the jail.

The escapee, Tilak Raj, alias Kaku, a native of Rajasthan, was found missing during the evening headcount last Saturday after which a first information report (FIR) was registered on September 28. The ADGP further added that after the incident, Shivraj Singh was replaced by Hemant Sharma as the Bathinda jail superintendent. Police sources said Tilak was apprehended by the Rajasthan Police on Thursday. Sources said he was wanted in nearly six cases of theft and burglary in Rajasthan.

A team of Bathinda police, which was already chasing the accused in his hometown in Sriganganagar, learnt about his detention in Rajasthan and brought him back to Bathinda on Friday.

Bathinda deputy superintendent of police (city-2) Sarabjit Singh said the initial investigation revealed that Tilak broke down a rusted iron gate and scaled the boundary wall to escape from the jail. “We have not got any evidence about the involvement of the jail staff,” added the DSP.