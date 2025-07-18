Punjab: Smuggling network busted in Ferozepur: Police apprehend 4; seize 10kg narcotics, drone

The Ferozepur Police have registered four separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, arresting four individuals and seizing nearly 10 kilograms of narcotics, a foreign-made drone, and other incriminating items. Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu during a press conference after the seizure on Thursday. (HT)

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said the operations were carried out over the past few days in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), leading to significant recoveries and disrupting cross-border smuggling activity.

The police recovered a total of 9.593 kg of heroin, 2 kg of opium, a foreign-made drone equipped with two remote controls, three mobile phones, a computerised weighing scale, a motorcycle and a Maruti Swift car.

One of the major seizures occurred near border outpost Shamskee in the Hussainiwala sector, where BSF personnel and police recovered 7.67 kg of heroin. A case has been registered against unknown persons in connection with the recovery.

In another joint operation with the BSF, police arrested Jaswinder Singh (21), a resident of Fateh Wala alias Jallo Ke, who was found in possession of 1.407 kg of heroin and a foreign-made drone fitted with dual remote controls — indicating its suspected use in cross-border smuggling operations.

Further investigation based on Jaswinder’s arrest led to the apprehension of Krishan Singh alias Lala and Varinder Singh, who were found with 509 grams of heroin, multiple mobile phones, a weighing scale, and a motorcycle.

In a separate incident, Karandeep Singh alias Karan (24) was nabbed near the Zira-Talwandi t-point, carrying 2 kg of opium, an iPhone, and a Swift car.

Juvenile detained with weapon

In a parallel operation under the Arms Act, police arrested a 17-year-old boy named Harsh, a resident of Kothi Saiyaan Wala, recovering a country-made pistol along with a magazine from his possession. Preliminary investigation suggests he may have intended to use the firearm for criminal activity.

Police further revealed that Krishan Singh alias Lala had previously been arrested in March 2025 in an NDPS case involving 51 grams of heroin, highlighting his continued involvement in the illicit drug trade.