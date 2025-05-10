Menu Explore
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Punjab: State Control Room monitoring essential services

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 10, 2025 06:24 AM IST

A total of 15 IAS and PCS officers have been deputed to monitor the State Control Room on a rotational basis

The Punjab government has also set up a State Control Room, manned by a nodal officer from each department, and deputed one senior IAS officer in each district for monitoring and coordinating essential services in the state.

Punjab chief secretary KAP Sinha (HT File)
Punjab chief secretary KAP Sinha (HT File)

Health services, food and civil supplies, electricity, water supply, roads, transport and education, apart from coordination between civil and military administration, will be monitored in all districts by administrative secretaries.

A total of 15 IAS and PCS officers have been deputed to monitor the State Control Room on a rotational basis.

The home department is the nodal department of the state. In any situation, the department will contact the agencies of the Union government.

This was disclosed by chief secretary KAP Sinha after he chaired a meeting with all administrative secretaries, the director general of police, deputy commissioners, police commissioners and SSPs

