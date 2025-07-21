Punjab State Swimming Championships: Mohali takes top spot, Ludhiana runner-up

The curtains fell on the thrilling three-day 36th sub-junior, 48th junior, and 46th senior Punjab State Swimming Championships at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), on Sunday. The championship, conducted by the district swimming association under the guidance of the Punjab Swimming Association, brought together top swimmers from across the state in a display of speed, stamina and sportsmanship. Winners of Punjab State Swimming Championships held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), on Sunday. (HT Photo)

In the 46th senior category, Mohali swept the overall championship titles in both men’s and women’s sections, while Ludhiana secured the runner-up position. Mohali also emerged as the overall champion in the 48th junior boys and girls’ categories. In the 36th sub-junior division, host city Ludhiana clinched the overall championship title, giving the local crowd much to cheer for.

The final day saw intense competition in both morning and evening sessions. In the 800m freestyle, Pathankot’s Vinaayaka Mahajan and Rashmeen clinched top spots in boys’ and girls’ categories respectively. Mohali’s Lakshay Jindal and Shubhnoor Kaur ruled the 200m freestyle men and women events.

In 100m backstroke, Ludhiana’s Ojas Sund and Mohali’s Aanya Sapra emerged winners in boys and girls categories, while Arjun Lakhanpal from Mohali and Diksha Thind from Hoshiarpur won the 200m breaststroke events.

Evening events added to the excitement with Ludhiana’s Aditya Trehan winning the 200m individual medley in boys, and Mohali’s star swimmer Shubhnoor Kaur taking home the gold in the girls category. Shubhnoor further extended her winning streak by also securing gold in the 50m butterfly stroke, while Bhavya Kathuria from Sangrur won in the boys event.

In the men’s 50m butterfly stroke, Bhavya Kathuria again triumphed, while Patiala’s Navreet Kaur won in the women’s event. The 4x100m freestyle relay saw Mohali dominate once again, with teams led by Lakshay Jindal and Shubhnoor Kaur taking top honours in both men’s and women’s categories.

The grand closing ceremony was attended by former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, alongside dignitaries including Sunny Bhalla, Raj Kumar (senior vice president, Swimming Federation of India), and Surjit Singh Sandhu, president of Punjab Swimming Association, who praised the spirit and talent displayed by the swimmers throughout the championship.