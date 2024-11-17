Punjab: Sukhbir’s ‘tactical move’ ahead of Takht verdict

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s decision to step down as party president on Saturday seems to be a ‘tactical retreat’ in the light of punishment to be pronounced by Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs. Sukhbir Singh Badal (ANI file)

Sukhbir has already approached the Takht twice ever since he was declared a tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) on August 30 and is waiting for the pronouncement of the punishment.

It will be interesting to see in the time to come how Sikh clergy responds to the move and also takes a panth-parvanit (acceptable to Sikh masses) decision.

Pronouncing a punishment has become a sort of litmus test for the clergy as already 75 days have passed ever since the SAD chief was declared a tankhaiya.

The next few days and subsequent party internal elections next month will also determine the political future of Sukhbir who has been at the helm since 2008, and practically ran the Akali-BJP alliance government spanning over ten years, during two terms 2007-12 and 2012-2017.

As per sources, during behind the scene meetings between the SAD leaders and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and the Sikh clergy heads, that took place in the past five to six weeks, it was suggested that the party head should resign, while the Akali Dal was insisting upon a religious rather than a political punishment.

It is also learnt that during Takht’s November 6 meeting with the Sikh scholars, it was recommended that there should be political action against the SAD president along with religious punishment.

It was after this meeting that Sukhbir decided to step down, a leader in the party said, pleading anonymity.

Last week, Sukhbir along with leaders close to him, including working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Daljit Singh Cheema and Maheshinder Singh Grewal met in Chandigarh to decide on the next course of action.

Post the announcement, SAD has already called a meeting on November 18, to decide on resignation tendered by the party president. Subsequently, the party will hold elections for the president and office bearers at Anandpur Sahib on December 14.

“The situation is in flux and uncertainty prevails as the Takht’s decision is pending. It is to be noted that such a situation has never arisen before, at least in independent India. The clergy are in a unique position to assert,” said Balkar Singh, former head of the department of Guru Granth Sahib studies at Punjabi University, Patiala.

The political party (SAD) has acted as per its wisdom and now all eyes are on Akal Takht, he added.