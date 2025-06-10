Punjab: Teenage girl arrested for bludgeoning fiancé to death in Batala

A teenage girl along with her mother and a few of the associates have been arrested for bludgeoning her fiancé to death and then burying his body in the compound of the house in Batala town, police officials said on Monday. The police exhumed the body from the house of the girl on June 8. (HT File)

The girl and her fiancé are both 17 years of age and studied in the same school located on the Batala-Gurdaspur road. Both got engaged in April, the police sources, privy to the probe, said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Suhail Qasim Mir said the girl, who initially ran away after committing the crime, her mother and their associates have been arrested.

“The girl, her mother Charanjit Kaur and their associates have been arrested for this cold-blooded murder. Search for others is on. A total of nine persons have been nominated in the FIR registered in the civil lines police station under section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other relevant sections. We are not disclosing the names of the associates as investigations are still going on. Once all are arrested, the police will name them,” the SSP said.

On June 1, the boy left his home located in proximity to the girl’s house on Bhullar road but did not return.

The police exhumed the body from the house of the girl on Sunday, after which the post-mortem was conducted.

According to the deceased family’s complaint, the boy often visited the house of her fiancée. As both were minors the families were waiting for them to turn adults before getting them married.

“On June 1, he left home to meet her. When he didn’t return, I visited the girl’s house to enquire about my son’s whereabouts. I was overwhelmed by an unbearable stench when I went to their house. I immediately suspected foul play and informed the police about the matter,” the mother of the victim said.

After being informed, the police quizzed the girl’s mother who confessed to the crime.

“They had dug up an 8-foot-deep pit in the compound of their house to bury the body. It looks like a pre-planned murder. The deceased took ₹1.25 lakh for some personal work from his family. He purchased an iPhone and the remaining amount he handed over to the girl. One of the reasons behind the murder was that the girl was in a relationship with another boy. She and her mother wanted to get rid of her fiancé. The second reason was the money she had borrowed from the boy. The boy was asking her to return the money. So, the girl and her mother conspired to eliminate him,” the SSP added.

The victim’s grandfather said before the engagement, they had told the girl’s family that they hailed from the Christian community and there could be problems in the relations in future due to inter-religious marriage. “However, the girl’s family never objected once and went ahead with the rituals of the engagement citing that this is normal these days”, he added.